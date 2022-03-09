How would you like to work in a job where you enjoy what you do, get to help others, and gain tons of life experience?

The Owensboro Parks & Recreation Department has a wide variety of job openings. These are all non-full-time positions but have the potential for advancement within the department. Positions include Day Camp, Fisher Park Sports Complex, Edge Ice Center, Both Swimming Pools, Both City Golf Courses, and Smothers Park.

WHAT IT'S LIKE WORKING FOR THE PARKS DEPT.

Angel here and I worked for the Owensboro Parks & Recreation Department for many years. Whether this is your first job or you are retired and looking for part-time work it's the perfect place. It is a fast-paced atmosphere but totally enjoyable and it gave me a lot of experience in working with others and the public which has paid off over the years since I left the department. The supervisors and other staff always did an excellent job in helping those who were new to the department find their way and do well.

HERE'S HOW YOU APPLY

If you are interested in a position with the Owensboro Parks & Recreation Department head over to owensboro.org and scroll down to Employment Opportunities. Once there you will click on Parks Non-Full Time Positions and then you can apply.

WHAT YOU NEED TO APPLY

When you apply online it would be helpful to have a resume uploaded to your computer so that you can attach this with your application. If you don't have a resume on file you can always bring one to your interview.

HOW TO MAKE A RESUME

A resume is an important piece of your job search puzzle. This helps employers quickly see what type of experience they have for the job. It also allows them to get to know you better. Here's how you can create a resume online.

