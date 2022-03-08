Underground Church Leader Eugene Bach Tells True Story of Persecution in His New Book, "Shackled"

It is always such a great honor to interview Christians who are making a real difference. Whether locally in their community, nationally, or internationally in dangerous places, these people love Jesus, and their neighbors so much, they share the Gospel message with anyone willing to listen.

Eugene Bach - Warrior for Christ

While many Americans would be reluctant to go to certain areas in America’s largest cities, these heroes for Jesus pull up their bootstraps and charge headlong into danger, regardless of personal cost or the persecution they may face. They are faith warriors fighting for freedom on the frontlines, dragging dying souls from the doorway to hell.

One recent radio guest, Eugene Bach, is a bonified warrior for Christ. He has been working with the underground church in China for more than two decades, helping them establish forward mission bases in closed countries around the world, including Iraq and Syria. Eugene leads the Chinese mission movement called Back to Jerusalem. They supply essential support for Chinese missionaries in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Through his work in these countries, he has written books about the underground church in China, North Korea, Iran, as well as Sudan.

The world seems to be shrinking. Modern technology allowed us to connect on the phone for the interview, even though he was on a cell phone, thousands of miles away on the border of Turkey.

Both his message and the phone signal were powerful, delivering a crystal-clear voice from the workings of God.

Eugene Bach Ibrahim

She Was Scheduled for Execution and Almost Kicked to Death in Sudan for Her Faith

Eugene told me about a young woman from Sudan named Mariam Ibrahim. A real hero of faith, she was imprisoned, beaten, given 100 lashes, and sentenced to death by hanging in her home country for her committed faith in Jesus Christ. But this is only part of her story. Death penalties in Sudan typically occur within twenty-four hours, but for Mariam the judge sent her to be evaluated for mental illness.

During the evaluation, it was discovered she was pregnant, which postponed her execution until after the baby was born. Caring for her infant son, while shackled with twenty-five-pound weights on each ankle, was further complicated with death threats by fellow prisoners at war with her faith in Jesus. They dared her to sleep, promising to kill her son if she slept. As labor pains began, guards dragged her, and her son, outside into the muddy prison yard with shackles still in place. The prison guard took advantage of her situation and beat and kicked her to death. Yes, they declared her dead, but God was not finished. She came back to life and delivered her baby. Praise be to God!

Her struggles were not over. Freedom required a visit from the Prime Minister of Italy, Ambassadors from the Vatican, and other international leaders intervening to stop her execution. God’s plans always prevail! Mariam is alive today proclaiming the Good News Gospel to the world. She works tirelessly to bring awareness to those being oppressed, tortured, and persecuted for their faith in Christ.

Meet Eugene and Miriam in Kentucky

Eugene and Miriam will be in Owensboro on March 17th at Bellevue Baptist Church to share this story. Eugene details her story in his new book Shackled, the stunning true story of a courageous mother willing to face certain death rather than deny her faith.

Eugene is the kind of man who lives his life knowing Jesus is victorious in the end. He shared the great news that revival is happening in China with 28,000 people coming to know Jesus as Lord of their lives every day! The Christians now outnumber the Chinese government!

“It is no shame to suffer for being a Christian. Praise God for the privilege of being called by his name!” 1 Peter 4:16

Hear my interview with Eugene here.

