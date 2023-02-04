Suspected “Chinese Spy Balloon” Could Pass Over Parts of Illinois, Indiana & Kentucky

The suspected "Chinese Spy Balloon" was spotted over the United States and it could pass over parts of the Tristate.

Chinese Spy Balloon

Earlier this week a large balloon that reportedly originated from China and has been described as a "Chinese Spy Balloon," was spotted flying over Montana. According to CBS News the surveillance portion of the balloon is the size of two to three school buses. They say,

China acknowledged Friday that a high-altitude balloon spotted this week over Montana does in fact belong to Beijing, but it referred to the airship as a civilian device "used for scientific research such as meteorology."

Pentagon Monitoring the Situation

The Pentagon has been monitoring the balloon and its path of travel. They say that shooting it down is too risky. According to CNN,

The Pentagon has said officials have assessed that shooting down the balloon would be dangerous, possibly creating a debris field and potentially hurting people. Officials said they are continuing to monitor the balloon as it moves over the central US.

Spotted Over St. Louis, Missouri

Earlier today, the balloon was spotted over St. Louis, Missouri. It was reportedly seen in proximity to the Gateway Arch.

Headed to the Tristate

According to Chief Meteorologist, Wayne Hart with WEHT and WTVW in Evansville, Indiana, the current direction of travel for the Chinese balloon will take it directly across parts of Southern Illinois, a small portion of Southern Indiana, and into Western Kentucky. Hart says,

The "Chinese Balloon" has been spotted drifting over St. Louis this afternoon, and the trajectory of the upper level winds should take it straight over the Tri-State late this afternoon/evening.