Zipline Underground Through A Laser Light Show In Louisville

Louisville Mega Cavern will be transforming its underground zipline course into a massive laser light show zipline course.

Louisville Mega Cavern is one of the largest caverns in the United States. Hence why it's called the "Mega" Cavern. If you've never been there before, there's so much more to it than just walking through a giant cave. They have the world's only fully underground Zip Lines & Adventure Tour (MEGA ZIPS), the world’s only fully underground aerial ropes challenge course (MEGA QUEST), a 10-stories-underground Historic Tram Tour (MEGA TRAM), the largest indoor bike park in the world (MEGA BIKE PARK), a guided e-bike tour (MEGA E-BIKES), and of course, Lights Under Louisville, the world's only fully underground holiday light show. This month, they'll have another cool attraction that you and the family might want to experience.

Mega Laser Zips At Louisville Mega Cavern

This March, Louisville Mega Cavern will offer a new way for you to zipline through the underground caverns that sounds awesome! According to their website:

Starting March 14th to April 26th our zip line course will be transformed with lasers, music, lights and much more. Mega Laser Zips is a one-of-a-kind underground zip line experience. Must be at least 7 years old and weigh between 55 and 285 lbs. Anyone under 15 must be accompanied by an adult on tour. Our traditional Mega Zip Line tour will be back on April 27th.

I don't know about you, but I think this would be a fun thing to experience on Spring Break. As I said, it's just a short drive from Evansville, plus there's so much to experience in Louisville after you visit Louisville Mega Cavern. See for yourself some of the things you can experience at Louisville Mega Cavern in the gallery below, as well as some other fun things that Louisville has to offer.

