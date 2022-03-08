Have You Seen This Giant Radio Flyer Wagon Driving Around The Evansville Area?

A huge Radio Flyer wagon driving around isn't something you'd expect to see in the Evansville area, but once you do, you'll be telling all of your friends about it.

Over the weekend, I was at a store on North Green River Road in Evansville. I looked out the window and I saw something that really caught my attention. It was a car that was modified to look just like one of those Radio Flyer wagons that we all grew up riding around in. I know that I wasn't the only person who spotted it on the roads, and I know that I wasn't the only person who went around talking about it to all of their friends. I couldn't stop thinking about it, so on Monday afternoon I took to the radio to attempt to find the owners of this awesome car, and ten minutes later, it worked. The magic of radio!

Evansville's Radio Flyer Wagon

Tracy and Charlie Joiner of Evansville, Indiana have one of the most eye-catching vehicles around. It's a 1995 Cutlass Cierra with a 3.8 V engine, automatic transmission, air ride suspension, and it all has been transformed to look like a giant red Radio Flyer wagon! Tracy tells me that it was built by Rick Sullivan and his team at Kathy's Collision Center in Clinton Illinois.

Tracy Joiner

The Red Wagon was at the Cars and Coffee Car Show on North Green River Road on Sunday, which explains why I saw it in that area then. However, you can expect to see a lot more of the wagon in the future. Tracy told me a really awesome story that happened over the weekend that helped spark ideas of future events for the wagon.

A little boy and his grandma came up to us and asked if they could have their picture taken with it. I said of course. We struck up a conversation and grandma said they literally just got a call an hour before that he is cancer-free after years of treatment! He is only 5 years old! I couldn't help myself but to tell them to get in that this boy needs a celebration ride of his life! He was so excited!!!

Tracy Joiner

Keep An Eye Out For The Red Wagon

Joiner tells me that they plan on having the Radio Flyer wagon car out at a lot of events in the Evansville area in the near future. She says that they will have it at events of all kinds such as car shows, birthday parties, weddings, and charity events too. The cool thing about the Joiner's is that they plan on giving back with all of these events. A portion of the proceeds that they receive for these events will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Riley's Children's Hospital. Tracy says that both of her children have gone to Riley's, so it is a good cause for them to give back to.

Tracy Joiner