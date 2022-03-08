Votes were cast for the most delicious burger in Owensboro, with Dee's Diner snagging the title of Burger Champion. Their "one of a kind" French Toast Breakfast Melt left customers wanting more. Here are your top vote-getters during Owensboro's Burger Week.

This year, thirty-four restaurants participated in the 2nd Annual Owensboro's Burger Week competition. Each participating restaurant was vying to be the best in Owensboro. When all was said and done, I tried six different burgers, Chad sampled over twenty, and many of you got in on the burger action too. All the burgers were award-winning-worthy, but only one could come out on top.

Ryan Fulkerson's Top 5 Burgers, Based on where he sampled.

I had 5 different restaurants I ate at for #boroburgerweek I only took a pic of my winner. Here are my opinions on the best burgers:

5) Beefs Campfire Burger

4) Old Hickory’s “Hickory Burger”

3) The Cottage Farm Stand “Owensburger”

2) Preservation Stations “Bourbon, Beer, & Bacon Burger

My clear winner for 2022 Burger week is…

Owensboro Country Clubs “The Paddock”

#owensboroburgerweek #locallove

Nate Gross had this to share, "It happened again... We get so excited to eat the burgers that we forget to take the pictures. Today was Lizzie's Diner. This burger may now hold the top spot on my list. Pretzel buns are not my first choice, but this was the best pretzel bun ever. I would get it again just for the bun, but the bacon and beef were great too.

I've tried at least a portion of 7 burgers. I'm aiming for three more in the next two days, then a nap."

#owensboroburgerweek

Jason E Bellamy enjoyed Burger Week to the fullest, "Burger week finale tour stop #4. Ritzy’s Texas Triple! Whew! That was a massive burger. Burger #13 overall. That’s a wrap for me and #owensboroburgerweek. This has been a fun event and I’ve had fun comparing notes with other burger fans!"

Amanda J Bozarth picked it!, "Burger Week choice #3 was Dee's Diner. We ordered 10 burgers to go, and Wes picked them up and distributed the orders to our neighbors. This breakfast themed burger was a work of culinary art! If it doesn't win #owensboroburgerweek there may be protests!"

11/10

#boroburgerweek

#locallove

Owensboro's 2022 Burger Week Champions

#1 DEE'S DINER - FRENCH TOAST BURGER MELT

Dee's Diner was the real deal. Every single post on social media was consistent in appearance and equally delicious. It was on my list from day one, so of course, Chad and I devoured one. The french toast was cooked perfectly so you could pick up the burger to dunk in the raspberry jam. The jam offered just enough sweetness but didn't overpower the burger. If I were a judge, this burger would be at the top of the class too.

Jarrod Malone made sure Dee's Diner was on the burger menu, "One of our favorite Events in Owensboro!!! (and we still don’t have a Green Egg.) But…. this year Cameron wants to challenge everyone to post their most creative pictures with their burger, and make this event even more fun!

Up first. Dee’s Diner “The French Toast Burger”. Two scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, Angus beef patty, perfectly cooked French toast, splattered with powder sugar, and the bonus….. served with raspberry marmalade. Fried tots included. Serving for breakfast or lunch."

It's safe to say owner Kenneth Harper was excited to hear the news. I had a chance to chat with him about the win! Take a listen.

Here's the winning moment when Dee's Diner was crowned the Burger Champ of 2022.

#2 THE MILLER HOUSE - GET THE PORK IN MY BELLY BURGER

Dee Ann Bryenton enjoyed her Get the Pork in My Belly burger, "Had this for lunch today! It should be on the menu!"

Nancy Barnard agrees, "Delicious! And wonderful service!"

#3 O'BRYAN'S BAR & GRILL - THE MAKER'S MELT

Randy James enjoyed The Maker's Melt, "Had one tonight. It was delicious and more than my belly could handle!"

Kristie Whitaker Bowlds agrees, "Three more burgers made the list for Owensboro’s Burger Week.

Legends, Preservative Station, and O’Bryan’s.

O’Bryans was my favorite of all that I tried with Preservation Station coming in a close 2nd. Would’ve liked to tried more… maybe next year!"

Tracy Travis Mayes shared, "Our top 4 favorite burgers were 1- O’Bryans Bar & Grill the Makers Melt. 2- Don Mario’s Piña Chipotle Burger. 3-Norm McDonald’s Gutbuster & 4- Beef O’Bradys Beef’s Campfire Burger."

Daniel Tierney has tried many burgers, "Today was Norman McDonald’s and they may have jumped up to #1! It was GREAT!"

#owensboroburgerweek #boroburgerweek #locallove

Jason E Bellamy tried Lizzie's Diner for the first time and shared, "Grabbed a quick to go burger lunch for me and Amy Arnold Bellamy! Whoa, this burger was insanely good. I had never been to this place but I will go back to check out their other food! Great job, Lizzie’s Diner."

Owensboro Burger Week is presented by Visit Owensboro, the City of Owensboro, Independence Bank and the Kentucky Beef Council.