Miami, Miami You've Got Style and a Golden Girls Themed Cruise setting sail in 2023. It's back Golden Fans and we have all the juicy details.

SET SAIL SOON

This will be the fourth cruise-themed around the 80s famed show The Golden Girls. It is a very exclusive trip and the ship will only be accepting around 1,000 passengers for this nautical adventure at sea. It will set sail from the Miami Port Cruise on April 8, 2023, and return on April 13.

According to Fox59.com;

When the ship departs for ports in Key West and Cozumel, Mexico.

WHAT CAN GUESTS EXPECT

If you are a true Golden Girls fan you are sure to have a few outfits of sorts just lying around. Fans can prepare for trivia nights, costume parties, and of course dance parties. You can expect to port in Key West where they have planned a Golden Fans Bar Crawl and when guests arrive in Cozumel they take Shady Pines to the Beach this includes a buffet, water slides, and tons of fun for all.

HOW TO BOOK YOUR TRIP

If you're thinking this sounds like cheesecake heaven then you need to book your trip and here's how you do it. Prices vary depending upon what type of cabin you want and includes; Pricing per person includes two amazing excursions for both guests. A Golden Fans Bar Crawl in Key West and Shady Pines Goes to the Beach Excursion. The excursions Excursion includes two pools, a 200 ft long waterslide, a beach, Full Buffet, Unlimited Open Bar for Well Drinks, Roundtrip Transportation to the excursion. This is ONLY included if you book using this form Please note these are subject to change based on port itinerary.

It's filling up fast so don't wait or you'll be drowning your sorrows around the kitchen table with your closest friends indulging in cheesecake with nowhere to go.

