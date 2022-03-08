Still Can’t Find Bigfoot in Kentucky? Well, He Might Wind Up at the Bigfoot Festival in Ohio [VIDEOS]

I've been enamored of Bigfoot folklore ever since I saw the now-iconic Patterson-Gimlin film of the big guy walking through a clearing in northern California then turning around and looking at the camera.

The clip has been analyzed to within an inch of its life and still, no expert will definitively say if that's really a creature we've been calling Bigfoot for decades or if it's a man in a suit--even IF that "man in the suit" came forward several years ago.

And to be honest, when he turns, his "fur" DOES seem to move as a costume would.

In the summer of 2021, investigators with the Travel Channel's Expedition Bigfoot thought they may have discovered Bigfoot DNA in eastern Kentucky. This part of the country LOVES Bigfoot. And that love extends into southeastern Ohio, not terribly far from the Kentucky border AND in another part of the Appalachian Mountains.

Wander into that part of the country this summer--specifically Logan, Ohio AND on August 5th and 6th--and you'll be among many who have the same questions and interests as the rest of us Bigfoot fans. In fact, Logan is known as the Bigfoot capital of Ohio--even the coffee emporium gets in on the fun.

It's called the Hocking Hills Bigfoot Festival and it will feature much more than just stories and information about Bigfoot sightings and whatever else is necessary to report about the nation's top cryptid--and a very happy cryptid he is at the thought of all those people coming to celebrate the possibility of his existence. I mean, just look at that smile.

And if you drive to that event in a Jeep, you'll be right at home during the festival's Jeep Show.

Plus, if you have any questions ahead of time, you can submit them to Cliff and Bobo, a pair of Bigfoot experts who have a podcast called Bigfoot and Beyond with Cliff and Bobo. I'm not sure if they'll be in Logan in August, but take notes from the answers they provide and impress your fellow cryptozoology aficionados.

After wading through a winter during which weather events alternated between frozen precipitation and rain on a weekly basis, I'm ready to think about ANY activities this summer.

Why not one that sounds as fun as this one does?

