Stay In Abandoned Indiana Church Renovated Into Beautifully Modern ‘Sanctuary’ – See Photos

Whenever I drive by an old church, I always think about what it wold be like to live there. I also think about what a great theater it would make. After all of the unique Airbnbs I've stayed at and written about, I've also thought about how the space could be turned into a really unique, beautiful and relaxing place to stay.

While searching for future weened getaways, for my entire family, I found this truly amazing Indiana Airbnb and, of course, I was drawn to it.

What I Found

The Sanctuary of Wabash is a spectacularly renovated 1903 Gothic Style Church turned Overnight Event rental located just blocks from Historic downtown Wabash, Indiana. - The Sanctuary of Wabash

Former Church With Great Location

The Sanctuary is a short walking distance from many things to do and see in Wabash, IN.

The Sanctuary is just steps from the "Charley Creek Gardens" where you can host your outdoor wedding or just take a stroll through the hedge maze and down the winding path next to the creek.

The Sanctuary is located just north of historic downtown Wabash where you can find unique boutique shopping, a newly renovated movie theatre, fabulous coffee or a show at the Honeywell Center. Truly something for everyone! - Jennifer, Supe Host

Why Renovate An Abandoned Wabash Church? Potential

Current owners and Airbnb Super Hosts, Ben and Jennifer Bailey, walked into the abandoned church and were in awe of its beauty. The stained glass windows were breathtaking.

The Sanctuary

The Wabash, IN couple who purchased the old church saw incredible potential for the property One of them was to convert in into a unique Airbnb stay/experience.The Sanctuary can sleep up to 18 people, so it's perfect for a family gathering.

The Sanctuary has 7 private bedrooms; 1 day bed with a trundle (sleeps 2); 3 full bathrooms; 2 half bathrooms; a kitchenette; a commercial kitchen; 2 living rooms, 2 dinning rooms and a beautiful "sanctuary" with three walls of stained glass and fireplace. - Jennifer, Superhost

Modern, Spacious, and Chic Renovations

After three years of renovations, the finished product is truly incredible. If it weren't for the stain glass windows, you would forget you were in a former church. Except for the main hall, which still has some of the original pews, the rest of the church, including the basement have been modernized.

Church Restroom Made Into Modern Bathroom

You know there were old metal stalls in this space. Now, it's been updated and made to look like a bathroom in a modern castle.

Main Hall Divided Into Gorgeous Spaces

This huge kitchen/dining area, with those windows, is truly a WOW part of this Airbnb.

Basement Dining Room

Wide open space in the basement has been renovated into an equally incredible place to stay.

Family Room In Basement

So much comfortable, warm, and cozy space. The Sanctuary would be so perfect for an extended family retreat.

One of the Basement Bathrooms

I love huge bathrooms. I guess it's because I've had a couple big bathrooms and I want when when I go out of town on vacation, too.

Super Modern Bedroom - Just One of Seven Bedrooms

OMG. It's like staying in a brand new hotel, without having to stay in a hotel. Instead, you get warm and cozy with a big family room and dining are right outside the door.

Main Hall for Gathering

I told you about what used to be the main sanctuary, before, and how it is the only part of the building that still keeps elements of the original church in tact.

According to the owners of The Sanctuary,

The Sanctuary is a true gem. Its massive stained glass windows will draw you in with warmth and joy as you dine with your friends and loved ones at the 16 seat dining table. Whether it’s an intimate wedding, a corporate event, or simply a unique Boutique Style Hotel experience that you are looking for, The Sanctuary is ready to serve you.

See more incredible photos and book your stay/event, HERE.

