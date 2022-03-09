This Brilliant Fireball was Reported Over Missouri and Illinois
There's no surprise that this meteorite was seen from so many different locations in Illinois and Missouri considering how bright it was. This fireball lit up the skies over 5 different states Monday night.
This photo was shared by Dan B. in Albany, Missouri 11:22pm Monday night. There was also a report from Palmyra when this huge rock flew over us.
Here are all the reports of this meteorite so far:
- Country Club MO
- Palmyra MO
- Joplin MO
- Albany MO
- Rochelle IL
- Rock Island IL
- Ankeny IA
- Ames IA
- Oxford IA
- Waverly IA
- Cresco IA
- Papillion NE
- Sand Springs OK
The next meteor shower for 2022 is due April 22 and 23 according to Thrillist when the Lyrids will be active.
So far, there have been no videos shared of this very bright meteor.