Indiana Restaurant Has Food So Good You’ll Think You’re At Grandma’s House

One Indiana restaurant will immediately remind you of your Grandmother's kitchen as soon as you walk in the swinging screen porch door and we tried it. Here's what we thought.

A TRIP TO NASHVILLE

Nashville, Indiana that is! Angel here and this past weekend Joe and I celebrated our wedding anniversary by hoping in the SUV and heading to Brown County. The best way I can describe it is to say it is like a shrunken version of Gatlinburg at a much slower pace. It has lots of little shops and restaurants and you basically park and walk to wherever you want to go. It was absolutely beautiful. Before we left I was talking to my friend Robin and she told me we had to try a place called The Heavenly Biscuit. The minute we walked in the doors I turned to Joe and said "Oh my goodness this smells like my Grandmother's kitchen." Now that is a huge compliment.

Get our free mobile app

WHAT IS THE HEAVENLY BISCUIT?

The Heavenly Biscuit is a restaurant in Nashville, Indiana that only serves breakfast and lunch. The food is made to order and let me tell you prepare yourself for a wait because this isn't fast food. Just like the menu says "It's Worth The Wait". We didn't really know what to expect but we thought we'd try it. First, if you blink you'll miss it because it's tiny. Suck your gut in and squeeze your way through to pick a table, but don't forget to stop at the front counter and order your food. Then sit back and relax and prepare your taste buds for a heavenly treat. There are only two Heavenly Biscuits in the entire United States and the other one is in Fort Myers, Florida. The one in Fort Myers is called Mom's Restaurant.

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

ON THE MENU

You can expect to get your breakfast fix if you stop in. The menu has biscuits, sausage gravy, omelettes, french toast, pancakes, fried taters, burgers, chicken sandwiches fries, soups, salads, and of course their famous cinnamon and pecan rolls.

A FEW THINGS TO KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

Come on an empty stomach but pack a snack in your purse or bag. By the time you actually do eat, you will be so excited you won't be able to contain yourself.

Make sure whoever pays isn't shy. When they bring out your food they yell the name on the check. This happened to Joe and he panicked LOL.

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

Lastly, get a cinnamon roll or two to go.

Indiana Restaurant Has Food So Good You'll Think You're At Grandma's House One Indiana restaurant will immediately remind you of your Grandmother's kitchen as soon as you walk in the swinging screen porch door and we tried it. Here's what we thought.

Kentucky Bed & Breakfast Has 'Sweet Magnolia Vibes' & It's For Sale Have you ever wanted to own your own bed & breakfast? There's an award-winning one for sale right here in the Bluegrass State and the views will have you picking your jaw up off the ground.