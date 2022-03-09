Hero Dog Saves His Boy

Back in 2016, we told you about a hero puppy from Owensboro that saved his human boy. At the time, the Chandler family's dog Percy was only six-months-old but loved his family dearly. When Matthew Chandler wrecked his ATV, his dad Jim didn't know how to get to him.

"He kept running back and forth until I followed him. When I went toward him he ran to Matthew and laid beside him and barked until I got to him. I've always been skeptical of those type of things and if I hadn't seen it with my own eyes I wouldn't have believed it. I truly believe he saved Matthew's life."

When Jim found Matthew, the ATV was laying on top of him. He was unresponsive with barely a pulse. But the young man pulled through with only a few bruises and Percy was hailed a hero dog.

"It was the scariest thing I've ever encountered, and thanks to Percy I was able to get to him in time. I'm blessed beyond belief with an amazing dog and amazingly strong children. We are very lucky to be where we are."

Percy went on to have many more adventures with the Chandler family - many times accompanying Jim out-of-town on business trips.

Percy's 2022 Diagnosis

Sadly, a few months ago, the family noticed some changes in Percy's behavior. A trip to the vet revealed that Percy had cancer. On February 28th, Jim posted an update:

Took Percy to the vet this morning, he hasn’t eaten in a few days. His time is very limited. He received a unit of fluids, a steroid injection, a nausea shot, some antibiotics and a special food to eat. I’ll do whatever I can to make him comfortable and happy, for the years of companionship and joy he’s brought to our lives he deserves it. I keep thinking about all the fun we’ve had and the places we’ve been. He’s truly been an amazing friend. Say a little prayer for Percy, I’ve been so lucky to have him.

And today Owensboro's hero dog took his last breath.

I’m not sure if I can find the words. Our Percy was laid to his eternal rest this morning. I’m just devastated. He’s been the best dog. He was always right there by my side and was just the best boxer ever. We will definitely miss him, and I’ll never look back on our memories without getting a little sad. RIP Percy, your struggle is over.

#CancerSucks

It's Incredibly Hard to Lose a Pet

It's incredibly hard to lose a pet. According to The Washington Post a 1988 study in the Journal of Mental Health Counseling found that dog owners placed their dog as close as their closest family member and the closest of all in 38 percent of cases. The article goes on to state that this notion that mourning a pet is silly can lead many to not grieve their loss properly. But research has shown that losing a pet can be as hard, if not harder, than losing a human loved one.

Pets are near and dear to our hearts. Percy was only a puppy when he rescued his boy. He was the goodest boy. Rest in peace, Percy. My heart goes out to the Chandler family in their time of loss. We'll see you on the other side of that Rainbow Bridge.

Dealing with Pet Loss Grief?

Pet Loss Grief Hotlines:

ASPCA: (877) GRIEF-10. Available 24/7.

Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine: (607) 253-3932, available Tuesdays & Thursdays 6:00- 9:00 pm Eastern Time.

Chicago Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) Pet Loss Helpline & Support Group: (630) 325-1600

lapoflove.com

The Rainbow Bridge:

Just this side of heaven is a place called Rainbow Bridge.

When an animal dies that has been especially close to someone here, that pet goes to Rainbow Bridge. There are meadows and hills for all of our special friends so they can run and play together. There is plenty of food, water and sunshine, and our friends are warm and comfortable.

All the animals who had been ill and old are restored to health and vigor. Those who were hurt or maimed are made whole and strong again, just as we remember them in our dreams of days and times gone by. The animals are happy and content, except for one small thing; they each miss someone very special to them, who had to be left behind.

They all run and play together, but the day comes when one suddenly stops and looks into the distance. His bright eyes are intent. His eager body quivers. Suddenly he begins to run from the group, flying over the green grass, his legs carrying him faster and faster.

You have been spotted, and when you and your special friend finally meet, you cling together in joyous reunion, never to be parted again. The happy kisses rain upon your face; your hands again caress the beloved head, and you look once more into the trusting eyes of your pet, so long gone from your life but never absent from your heart.

Then you cross Rainbow Bridge together.

- Author Unknown

