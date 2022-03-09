All Aboard These Indianapolis Train Car Hotel Rooms

Next time you visit Indianapolis, forget staying in an ordinary hotel room. Stay in a train car!

As you know, Indianapolis is not too far from the Evansville area. Many people make the trip up to Indy for concerts, races, basketball and football games, among many other things. While you're there, you might do a little sightseeing. One cool thing that you can see in Indianapolis is Union Station. According to IndyWithKids:

Union Station in Indianapolis was the first Union Station in the United States and it remains today as a working train station. Union Station is also home to the Crown Plaza Hotel where you can stay in a normal hotel room or you can check in to one of the authentic 1920’s Pullman Train Car guest rooms that are actually on the real train tracks that trains once traveled on.

Train Car Hotel Rooms In Indianapolis

You read that right. You can actually spend the night in a train car that has been converted into a hotel room in Indianapolis. Crown Plaza Hotel offers two different types of train car hotel rooms that you can sleep in. There is a King Bed Pullman Train Car and 2 Double Bed Pullman Train Car. Which type you choose to stay in ultimately depends on how many people you have in your party. Train cars aren't known for being very big, so don't expect a spacious room. However, the rooms look very cozy, and it's just a pretty cool experience overall.

King Bed Pullman Train Car

This room is perfect for couples visiting Indianapolis. According to Crowne Plaza Indianapolis Downtown Union Station's website:

Perfect for guests looking for a unique experience! This room style features 1 King Bed in a moderately decorated 1920s Pullman train car, 2 chairs, refrigerator, plush headboard with reading lights, and sleep advantage bedding with Temple Spa Relaxation Kit. Also included is free Wi-Fi, charge port station, and wireless printing.

Double Bed Pullman Train Car

These rooms are designed more for families. If you have a larger group, you can reserve an adjoining room if you have a large family. According to Crowne Plaza Indianapolis Downtown Union Station's website:

This historic room style places guests right in the original trains that used to steam in and out of Union Station. Offering a unique experience, this 2 Double Bed Pullman Train Car Room also features 2 chairs, a refrigerator, plush headboard with reading lights, and sleep advantage bedding with Temple Spa Relaxation Kit. Free Wi-Fi, free local calls, a charge port station, and wireless printing are also available.

You can find out more about staying in train cars at Crowne Plaza Indianapolis Downtown Union Station and the history behind Union Station by visiting their website here. You can also check out some other cool things that Indy has to offer in the galleries below.

