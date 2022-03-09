If you're a fan of baseball, and your dream would be to get married on home plate, that dream can be a reality as many Major League Baseball fields offer wedding packages.

My husband and I got married 5 (almost 6 holy moly it does NOT seem that long ago) years ago. We decided to do the traditional route and get married with all of our closest friends and family around us, and had a great time! We actually got married at a venue here in Evansville. I didn't even know there was an option to get married at our favorite ballpark though! If I had known I could get married at Wrigley Field, it would have been hard to convince me to get married anywhere else!

I did some digging and found that many Major League Ballparks offer wedding packages.

One of the best parts about living in the Tri-State area is that we are a close drive to many big cities. We're about 3 hours from St. Louis if you're a Cardinals fan, about 3.5 hours from Cincinnati if you're a Reds fan, and if you're a Cubs fan like me, that'll be a little further, but Chicago is about a 5-hour drive from here, so definitely doable.

Here are the closest MLB fields that offer wedding packages.

Cardinals Fans Rejoice, You can get Married at Busch Stadium!

They have several packages ranging in all different types of weddings, from big to small. I think the coolest however is the one where you can actually get married on home plate! How cool would that be to tie the knot on home plate?

Reds Fans, You're Up!

You can get married at The Great American Ballpark. Just like Busch Stadium, they offer many different wedding packages ranging from a small intimate ceremony to an all-out party with your closest friends and family. Of course, they also have the opportunity to get married on home plate, which would make for the coolest photo ops!

Cubs Fans, Here's Our Turn!

While it isn't exactly getting married at Wrigley Field, you can get married at the conference center that is adjacent to Wrigley Field. The Park has a conference center that opened a few years ago where you can book a wedding that overlooks the park at Wrigley. While not quite as cool as getting married at home plate, could you imagine how cool the photos would be if you had wedding photos taken under the Wrigley Field marquee? It would be STUNNING. They also have small rooms or you can even book up to a 200 person ballroom which would be a gorgeous event space as well.

