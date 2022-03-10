Indiana Cat Is So Shy She Gets Passed Up At Shelter [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Sierra.

Sierra is a 1-year-old female! She is super nice to the other kittens and doesn’t mind being picked up either. Adoption fee $80.

Learn more about Sierra or apply for adoption here, www.vhslifesaver.org/adopt/adoptable-dogs

Coming Up At the VHS

Auction tickets will go on sale very soon!! Our first one in THREE YEARS! Theme is “Bark to the Future” (1980’s.) Individual tickets $100, with $1500 corporate tables available. Saturday, May 21st at Old National Events Plaza.

We also have a “March Muttness” adoption event happening this weekend, March 11-13. Shoot up to 4 mini-hoops in our lobby and get $5 off your adoption fee for each basket you make. (Flat $10 off adoptions at River Kitty.) You can also register to win a 44” Spaulding portable basketball goal, $1 for one ticket or 6 for $5. 12-6 Friday & Saturday, 12-4 Sunday.

Look what else the Vanderburgh Humane Society has been up to.

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org!

