When I hear the town of Jasper, Indiana mentioned, several memories come to mind. Back in the day, I worked for Nobel Romans Pizza and there was a location in Jasper. I also worked for Buehler's Buy-Low in the 90s and the corporate headquarters was located in Jasper. There was also the time that I almost drove off of the road because I was distracted by a giant flag as I drove into town. Of course, Jasper is known for a lot more than my silly stories, and the small town in Indiana is getting some national attention.

The Strongest Town Contest

The Strongest Town Contest is in its 7th year, and Jasper, Indiana has a very good chance of winning the 2022 competition. This contest isn't about the biggest city, it is about the towns that are showing growth and moving in the right direction to become a stronger town.

What Makes a Strong Town?

Jasper has been taking steps to revitalize areas around the town to provide better amenities and business opportunities for its residents. A town that can take feedback and adapt to change, especially during a pandemic is another key component to being a strong town.

Five Reasons to Visit Jasper, Indiana

Embracing Jasper's Rich German Heritage

What's Next?

The eight winning communities will return on Monday, March 14, 2022, with a new challenge: Each town will share five photos from their communities and explain why they think the photos demonstrate their community's strength and resilience. You will be able to vote at StrongTowns.org - The winning town will be announced Friday, April 8, 2022. Last year's winner was Lockport, IL.



