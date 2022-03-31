When I hear the town of Jasper, Indiana mentioned, several memories come to mind. Back in the day, I worked for Noble Roman's Pizza and there was a location in Jasper. I also worked for Buehler's Buy-Low in the 90s and the corporate headquarters was located in Jasper.

There was also the time that I almost drove off of the road because I was distracted by a giant flag as I drove into town. Of course, Jasper is known for a lot more than my silly stories, and the small town in Indiana is getting some national attention.

The Strongest Town Contest 2022

The Strongest Town Contest is in its 7th year, and Jasper, Indiana has a very good chance of winning the 2022 competition. This contest isn't about the biggest city, it is about the towns that are showing growth and moving in the right direction to become a stronger town.

So the championship matchup is set. Which city—Jasper, Indiana, or Norwood, Ohio—will be 2022’s Strongest Town winner?

The Final Pair:

Norwood, Ohio

Jasper, Indiana

What Makes a Strong Town?

Jasper has been taking steps to revitalize areas around the town to provide better amenities and business opportunities for its residents. A town that can take feedback and adapt to change, especially during a pandemic is another key component to being a strong town.

CHAMPIONSHIP (April 4–April 7)

As the culmination of our Strongest Town contest, we'll invite the top two towns onto a live webcast at 3 pm Central, Monday, April 4th, with Strong Towns staff to discuss the strength of their towns. Register to attend the Live Webinar. Our audience will vote between these two and we'll declare the winner on April 8.

