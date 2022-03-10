Mark Your Calendars, Owensboro’s Downtown Cruise-In is Back

Whether you want to show off your classic car or you want to check out the best vintage vehicles in town, there will be something for everyone in Downtown Owensboro. The Sunset Cruisers Car Club has released the schedule of events.

Barb Birgy Barb Birgy loading...

It's always a great time when you can get the classic vehicle out of the garage for some fun in the sun. We're ready to get our '57 Chevy and Chevelle out on the road. Luckily, car show season is upon us! I can't wait to see all of the tricked-out trucks, muscle cars, and hot rods of all shapes and sizes. Downtown Owensboro has a great variety of restaurants, so come hungry. After the car show, stick around to have a drink at one of the many bars. Head to the Overlook Stage to listen to a great band with the Ohio River as your backdrop.

Get our free mobile app

Sunset Cruisers Downtown Owensboro Cruise-In

The Sunset Cruisers always put on a great show. This year's free event will feature all years, makes, and models of the hottest classic cars, trucks, and bikes in the tri-state. This is an annual tradition after all. Plan on bringing the entire family for a day of classic cars, trucks, great food, prizes, activities, and more.

Downtown Owensboro Cruise-In Schedule

Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 - 3 PM to 7 PM

FEATURING TRUCKS

Sunset Cruisers Sunset Cruisers loading...

Saturday, May 7th, 2022 - 4 PM to 8 PM

FEATURING MOPAR

Sunset Cruisers Sunset Cruisers loading...

Saturday, June 4th, 2022 - 4 PM to 8 PM

FEATURING GENERAL MOTORS

Sunset Cruisers Sunset Cruisers loading...

Saturday, July 2nd, 2022 - 4 PM to 8 PM

FEATURING MODERN MUSCLE

Sunset Cruisers Sunset Cruisers loading...

Saturday, August 6th, 2022 - 4 PM to 8 PM

FEATURING FORD

Sunset Cruisers Sunset Cruisers loading...

This free event is perfect for car enthusiasts like me! I hope to see you soon in Downtown Owensboro to celebrate all things on wheels.

Sunset Cruisers Downtown Cruise-In is Always a Blast in Owensboro

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving