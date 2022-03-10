Food Trucks Coming To Newburgh’s Friedman Park Each Week Starting This Spring
Newburgh's Friedman Park will soon be home to a weekly food truck party.
In case you didn't know, we have quite the selection of food trucks in the Evansville area. Many of them come together for weekly events during the spring and summer at places like Market On Main in downtown Evansville, Farm 57, and there is even a new food truck park coming to Evansville on the corner of Lincoln and Kentucky Avenues. It was only a matter of time before Warrick County got in on the food truck party fun.
Food Trucks at Friedman Park in Newburgh
The Evansville Food Truck Association has partnered up with the Warrick County Parks Department for a new series of community events in 2022 that I think will be a huge hit. Beginning Thursday, April 28th, your favorite food trucks in the Evansville area will set up at Friedman Park in Newburgh to serve up some delicious food after you get off of work. This weekly event starts at 4:30 p.m. and will last until 8:30 p.m. This weekly event will be happening each Thursday in 2022 "until it gets too cold".
What To Expect at Food Trucks at Friedman Park
This new weekly event in Warrick county will have much more to offer residents than just food trucks. According to the new Facebook page, Food Trucks at Friedman:
Each week we’ll have 10 trucks along with live music from local bands and musicians. We will also feature some non food vendors throughout the season. We will be posting the list of trucks/vendors along with the musical lineup very soon so like our page and we hope to see you all very soon.
Again, the fun starts Thursday, April 28th beginning at 4:30 p.m. and lasting until 8:30 p.m. each Thursday until the weather starts to get cold. Friedman Park is located at 2700 Park Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630.