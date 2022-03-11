Well, Bless Netflix's little heart they just release confirmation and details on Sweet Magnolias Season 3 and fans are over a big ole' blue southern moon.

IS ANYONE ELSE ON THE EDGE OF THEIR SEAT?

Without totally giving away any spoilers for those of you who haven't gotten through the first two seasons I can just tell you I finished a week or so ago and I'm still picking my jaw up off the ground. I was literally left saying "they can't leave me on the edge like this." It was so many things happening at once and I have a million questions so hearing Season 3 is on the heels of this last season puts my anxious heart to ease.

BRINGING YOU UP TO SPEED (KIND OF)

Sweet Magnolias a romantic drama takes place in the town of Serenity. Reba standout, Joanna Garcia Swisher, who you might remember more as Cheyenne from Reba and Chris Klein from all of the American Pie movies star as a popular couple in the town who fall into scandal after Chris has an affair and gets his mistress pregnant (also his office assistant).

The show joins three childhood BFFs together to handle life, raise families, introduce new love, and all the in-between.

SOOOO...WHAT'S NEXT

I know what I'd like to see next and that's snotty Mary Vaughn get what she deserves and to have someone finally put her in her place but they might not be possible but she does bring drama and a whole lot of spice to the show so having her around is kind of fun. Here's what we found might be next.

IS SERENITY A REAL PLACE?

I hate to be the bearer of bad news but the answer is no. It is totally fictional but the really fun news is you can visit the actual town the show is filmed in Covington, Georgia. It is about 26 miles away from Atlanta and relatively small with only about 13,000 people.

GOOGLE MAPS

