LOL – Kentucky Restaurant’s Brunch Menu Offers Hilarious Descriptions of Their Dishes

We watch Food Network quite a bit at our house. From practically everything Guy Fieri hosts to many of the competition shows like Chopped and Beat Bobby Flay. One of my biggest gripes with some of those shows is how seriously some of the people on them take cooking. I get that it's an art form for many of them, and I'll admit some of the dishes almost look too pretty to eat, but they can be just a little too foo-foo for my tastes. Plus, I know some of those dishes would cost more than what it would cost me to feed my entire family of four at a decent restaurant. The chances you'll catch me at some high-end, fancy restaurant where I'm dropping $150 on one plate of food that looks like a painting is pretty slim. All I want is something that tastes good at a restaurant that doesn't take itself too seriously. After seeing the brunch menu at T. Lawson's Grill in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, it looks like the kind place that fits that bill.

Located on Kentucky Lake, just outside of Land Between the Lakes National Park, T. Lawson's is only open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and offers a wide range of lunch and dinner options from sandwiches to steak, chicken, and seafood items. But, it's the "Sunday Funday Brunch" menu that will not only put a smile on your face with the different options they offer but the descriptions of those options.

Here are a few examples:

T. Lawson's Grill in Grand Rivers, Kentucky Hilarious Menu Descriptions

Steak and Eggs with a Bloody Mary

What They Call It: "Moo and Cluck Plate"

"Moo and Cluck Plate" Funny Description: "You'll be A-Moooo-sed at this EGGcellent Meal."

10 oz. Ribeye steak marinated with a bloody mary blend and cooked to order, served with 2 eggs, breakfast potatoes, a biscuit, and Patti's Strawberry Butter.

Chicken and Waffle

What They Call It: "Cluckin' Waffle"

"Cluckin' Waffle" Funny Description: "Why did the chicken cross the road? He didn't, we fried him and served him with waffles."

Three Southern-fried chicken strips served over a warm waffle, topped with fresh blueberries and strawberries, and a side of maple syrup.

Omelette

What They Call It: " Eggolicious Omelette"

Eggolicious Omelette" Funny Description: "For frying out loud, try our omelette today."

Loaded with sausage, bacon, cheese, white onions, tomatoes, served with sliced tomato, a biscuit, and Patti's Strawberry Butter.

Donut Burger

What They Call It: Glazed and Confused Burger

Glazed and Confused Burger Funny Description: "Before ordering, look around, is your Cardiologist in the room?"

Luther Vandross invented it and we serve it, a mouthwatering butter glazed donut double cheeseburger that's no joke. 2 smash patties, 4 strips of bacon, cheddar cheese, and sauteed onions. Served with breakfast potatoes.

Cinnamon Rolls

What They Call It: "They See Me Rollin', They be Hatin' Cinnamon Roll"

"They See Me Rollin', They be Hatin' Cinnamon Roll" Funny Description: "Fat people are harder to kidnap!"

Giant, ooey, gooey, masterpieces! A sweet success made in our bakery with brown sugar, cinnamon, butter, pecans, and topped with homemade cream cheese icing.

Check out the rest of the menu on their website.

