Midwest Lake Lovers – Check Out This Massive Spinning Roulette Wheel Tubing Raft [WATCH]

It's the time of year when we start planning for our summer fun. Most of that fun involves water fun of some kind. Whether you like to play in the pool, swim in the ocean, or go boating at the lake, water is what makes summer sizzle.

For me, as I've said many times, the lake is my favorite place, then pool, then ocean. I lived in Daytona Beach for almost two years, and I can tell you, the beach isn't all it's cracked up to be. Sure, it's fine for a week or two vacation. But every day, is too much.

I suppose some people could say the same about lakes, too. Maybe, if I actually ever get to live on a lake, I'll let you know if it's the same.

Why the Lake?

Not, that I'm trying to sway you ocean and beach lovers, but here are a few reasons why the lake might be better than the ocean according to theodesseyonline.com. Coincidentally, they also happen to be mine.

You don't have to walk through what feels like miles of sand to reach the water.

Yeah, some lakes have "beaches" but those beaches are a tiny, minuscule fraction of beaches by an ocean. And it's a bonus that most lakes don't have shells or tiny rocks that you can step on. And when it's hot, with the bit of sand a lake might have, you aren't running through fire to get back and forth from the water to your car.

No sharks or crabs, etc.

At the lake, you don't have to worry about much lurking beneath the water to gobble you up and turn the blood red (or pinch you). Though many people do have that irrational fear at a lake, really all you need to be concerned about of little nibbling fish that tickle your toes.

Water skiing, jet skiing, wake boarding, tubing, etc.

Lakes are perfect for hitting up any water sports other than surfing, which is about all the ocean offers. You can try to knock friends and family off of tubes, you can rides boat waves, you can dive off the boat in the middle of the lake; basically, you can do whatever your heart desires.

See more reason, HERE.

Tubing is my favorite lake activity.

While on the Laurel River Lake Boaters group Facebook page, I saw the video below. It's of an insane tube being pulled behind a boat. When I say insane, I mean insane. Like me, i might get sick just watching the video. Take a look.

The Spinera Endless Ride Tube

Toptravellink.com posted this desription on their website.

Great – Greater – Endless Ride! Wooohoooo and wohooooo again – that`s the ultimate fun for you and especially your clients! This FUNTUBE is made for commercial use with maximum durability. Heavy duty material, numerous handholds and the excellent quality of Spinera make this rotating tube an absolute eye-catcher and top attraction for your watersport station! Your clients and guests will love this rotating fun toy!

The tube was made by Soinera, in Germany, and seats up to twelve people. The asking price?

When I went tried to order one, (not really, I just did it to get more info) it looks like they don't make them anymore. They do, however, sell a smaller, much cheaper version that seats four to six people. But, it appears that one is out of stock.

I'll let you know when they get more in stock.

