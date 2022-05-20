One of Biggest Motorcycle Rallies in the Midwest Happening Memorial Day Weekend

Calling all bikers! Rev up those engines and rumble into summer while honoring the fallen this Memorial Day weekend!

One of the largest motorcycle rallies in the Midwest is happening in Buckhorn, Missouri, roughly 4 and a half hours from the tristate. The 33rd annual Mid American Freedom Rally is scheduled to begin at noon on May 27th at the Pulaski County Fort Wood Shrine Club grounds. The event will feature live bands, a bike show, contests, field events, and much more.

This memorial day weekend we getting back to our roots, this means less rules and more freedom, come party with us at the Mid America Freedom Rally in Buckhorn MO andhave a great time!

The cost to attend this fun-filled weekend is $30 for MRO members and all military affiliates. For other attendees, the cost is $35. The entry fee even includes tent camping. There are also RV spots available to reserve for an additional cost.

The rally is sponsored by locals from Rolla, Lebanon, Waynesville, and Clinton from the Freedom of Road Riders of Missouri, a motorcycle rights organization. What began as an idea on a bar napkin has become one of the longest-standing rallies in the Midwest.

Need more of a reason to start up your engine? This huge event is dedicated to honoring those who gave their lives while serving in the United States military. A special memorial presentation will commence on Sunday at noon.

For more information on this exciting event, head on over to the Mid American Freedom Rally’s Facebook page!

[Source: Mid American Freedom Rally on Facebook]