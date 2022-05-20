Beautiful Eyes, a Cute Nubbin Tail, and Lots of Snuggles Are What This Adoptable Indiana Doggy Has to Offer

Our Pet of the Week, BRIDGER, was found as a stray in Tell City, and now he is at It Takes a Village and is ready to get adopted (or even fostered).

Our friends at ITV guestimate that BRIDGER is probably about three years old, and they're not exactly sure about his breed/mix. They do know that he weighs in at 35 pounds and that he is NOT a fan of cats. The folks who work with BRIDGER every day say he is a "cuddle bug with a goofy personality that loves ropes and balls."

Pet of the Week BRIDGER loading...

If you think you might be interested in adopting BRIDGER, please go ahead and fill out an online adoption application. Once approved, you can set up a meet & greet to see if he's a good fit for your situation. His adoption fee, by the way, is $200.

Pet of the Week BRIDGER loading...

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

