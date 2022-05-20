Are You Creative? There’s a Community Chalk Walk Competition in Owensboro This Weekend

Are you artsy? Do you have a flair for being totally creative? The Owensboro Parks & Recreation Department wants to see you this weekend for a little competition.

WHAT IS OPRD?

Did you know Owensboro has over 23 parks in our community? The Owensboro Parks & Recreation Department presides over these parks and the activities that go on in and around them. There mission;

The Owensboro Parks & Recreation Department is committed to improving the quality of life for all Owensboro residents by providing a wide variety of leisure activities, facilities, and services that encourage health, fitness, relaxation, enjoyment, and learning as well as providing opportunities for community involvement and appreciation and care of the natural environment and the provision of open space an parks. And most importantly we provide locations and opportunities for FUN!

JOIN THE FUN OF CHALK THE WALK

Chalk The Walk is a fun event happening this weekend at Moreland Park. Everyone is invited out the cover the walking trail at Moreland Park with art through sidewalk chalk.

You can come out and bring your art skills for fun or you can actually register to win a prize in your age division. Chalk will be provided at no cost while supplies last.

Age divisions consist of:

5-10 year old's

11-15 year old's

16 and up

Prizes will be rewarded to our first place winner in each age division.

The event will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. and you can register right here.

HOW WILL THEY VOTE FOR THE WINNERS?

According to the OPRD Facebook Event Page here's how they will decide a winner in each age division;

Once everyone has finished their art someone from the Parks Dept. will take a photo. Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night, there will be three different posts placed on the Owensboro Parks & Recreation Facebook page one for each age division for the community to vote for their favorite creation.

The public will vote by liking the image they like best. Voting will stay open through Sunday, May 22. Monday, May 23 winners will be announced on Facebook.

For more information, contact 270-687-8700.

Chalk Walks are done all over the United States.

