Brucee the Rooster Trying His Best to Deal With Mornings Is Too Funny – Watch

For most of my life, I have been a night owl. I would say up late and get up late. And, to top it off, I physically needed about eight hours of sleep to feel my best.

Get our free mobile app

The older I get, the harder it is to keep up working hours that begin at 3:30 am. And, when you add my one-way hour commute, it's worse than difficult. Sometimes I wonder why I do it at all.

Meet Brucee the Rooster

Every day, I feel like the bird in this video. We are almost twins in the morning. Bead head (feathers) and all. I think I have found my spirit animal. I feel you, Brucee.

It's all in how you look at the day

Is it that I'm super tired, like Brucee, or is it that I dread the day?

As much as I try not to, I sometimes dread the day. I dread the two-hour drive the most. Sometimes, just the thought of it makes me sick. I want to stay face down in my bed and go back to sleep. But, where would that get me?

If you look at each day like every morning is a chance to start fresh and try again, you will be able to start the day off with a positive outlook.

Canva Canva loading...

If you wake up each morning and groan with dread for the day ahead, your day will go just as it began - negative.

Canva Canva loading...

Is it true if you think positive positive things will happen?

According to verywellmind.com, yes!

When you add more positive thoughts, your brain will create relaxation and happiness. By training yourself to follow or negate negative thoughts with positive ones, you'll improve your positive/negative thought ratio and be happier.

Canva Canva loading...

Therefore, we should rejoice every morning and every day. Even on those days when we wake up earlier than we wanted to, it's a chance to start a positive new day, a little earlier.

You and I could do a lot better in the morning, Brucee. Yawn. I'll try if you will.

Follow Brucee on Instagram.