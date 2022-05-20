When it was announced earlier this year that the mother/daughter singing duo The Judds would be headlining The Judds: The Final Tour, we were all pumped to hear the Kentucky natives one more time together in concert. But then the news broke that Naomi had taken her own life just hours before she was to be inducted by the Country Music Hall of Fame.

As a longtime fan of the Judds, I have confess seemed out the blue. I mean, the two had just performed together on the CMT Music Awards and had just announced the tour. That's why the announcement came as such a shock. But, that's the nature of mental illness. It's toll can be unbearable for some and it ultimately was for Naomi.

It was unclear what would happen after her mother's death, but days later Wynonna announced that she was moving forward with the tour with one purpose in mind- celebrating her mother and honoring Naomi's country music legacy.

While that announcement seemed to indicate the Wynonna would by flying solo on the tour, she actually won't be going it alone. The Judds: The Final Tour has become an ultimate girls night out with a star-studded tribute to Naomi Judd. The tour will include appearances by huge musical acts like Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBride, Brandi Carlile, Trisha Yearwood, and others to be announced at a later date.

Though each show will not feature all the entertainers, you'll 100% be sure to get your money's worth seeing some of country music's all-time greatest female country performers.

Get our free mobile app

Wynonna said in a press release,

I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most,” Wynonna Judd said in a statement. “I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together.

And Kentuckians just got an additional helping of good news. Wynnona announced yesterday that the tour will conclude on Saturday, October 29th at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY.

She went on to say,

What a full-circle moment it will be to end the tour in Kentucky where it all began. It means so much to have my sisterfriend, Faith, join me for this musical celebration,” Wynonna Judd said in a press release. “It is pretty amazing – all of the people who have come forward to offer up their time and their gifts. I am feeling extra grateful.

Tickets go on sale Saturday at Ticketmaster and box office locations. For me, the price of admission will be this- Wynonna singing "Love Can Build a Bridge." When she sang it at her mom's memorial, she slayed. It was raw, emotional and powerful. I love that song and it has always been my absolute, all-time favorite song by the Judds.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, you are not alone. If you or someone you know are thinking about suicide, in the USA please call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or Text HOME to 741741 from anywhere in the United States, anytime, about any type of crisis! If in the 7 county area around Owensboro/Daviess County, Call or TEXT the 24/7 Crisis & Information Line: 800-433-7291. To find a suicide helpline outside the U.S., visit https://www.iasp.info/resources/Crisis_Centres/