Non Profits Have the Chance to Partner with the Ford Center

If you're looking for a new way to raise money for your non profit, you'll want to attend a meeting tonight at the Ford Center.

Two more informational meetings are planned for Tuesday, August 20 at 5:30 PM and Wednesday September 18 at 5:30 PM. The meeting will be held in The Corner Club, which is located on the Main Street side of the Ford Center and to the right of the main entrance and ticket windows at 5:30 PM.

Learn how to raise money during events where thousands of people can be exposed to your group name and your great cause. By working a concession stand, selling concert merchandise and checking ID’s, just to name a few ways, your group can raise money for new equipment, uniforms, supplies or whatever needs you may be raising money for. We supply all you need; you only supply the people and your time.

All questions will be answered during the meeting, which should last no more than 2 hours. No worries if you can’t make this meeting, they’ll be other opportunities for another time. Feel free to bring a couple members of your group. A tour will be given, so wear comfortable shoes.