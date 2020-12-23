No Adoption Fees! TODAY ONLY at Both It Takes a Village Locations

*Disclaimer: Please do not adopt a pet as a Christmas gift, unless your family is already considering adding a furry family member. That said, today is the day to visit the animals up for adoption at both It Takes a Village locations.

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS A HOME!! All of our canine and feline friends that are over 6 months old will have waived adoption fees TODAY (12/23/20)!! Our regular adoption application process will apply and there is a $9.95 microchip fee. We are open 12-7 today at 1417 N. Stockwell Road, Evansville or 12-5 at 824 E County Road 800 North, Chrisney. Help us get some great pets into homes for Christmas!

If you're interested in adopting from ITV, first fill out their adoption application.

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered and FIV/FeLV-tested.

