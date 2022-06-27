Things are about to get more delicious in Owensboro. After passing by the construction site where the restaurant is being built, it's finally all coming together. Tropical Smoothie Cafe will open its 2nd location.

Have you ever eaten at Tropical Smoothie Cafe? We get lunch there periodically, and I order the Blueberry Bliss. It's a blend of blueberries, strawberries, and bananas. It's so refreshing and delicious. I'm a picky eater, but the menu offers up many things I can eat. My favorite item on the menu is by far the Three Cheese Quesadilla. I always have them add some chicken to make it even tastier. As I'm typing this article, Tropical Smoothie just brought us some lunch! While I work, I'll be drinking a Bahama Mama tropical treat. What are your go-to menu items?

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has come a long way since it opened its first location on a beach in Destin, Florida. That was in 1997. Now, they have over 1,100 locations all over the country. They encourage their franchise owners to make a difference in the community. The owners in Owensboro do just that.

Smoothies are large and delicious, sandwiches are fresh and tasty! - Leah Spurrier Day

Just tried Tropical Smoothie Cafe for the first time! All I can say is AMAZING!!! - Shelly Hawkins

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Gives Back

You will often see the owners of Tropical Smoothie Cafe giving back to the community. They sponsor youth sports teams, donate gift cards for charity events, and feed non-profits. They also support the Christmas Wish program by feeding the volunteers. The reason why Christmas Wish barely has any overhead is because of restaurants like this. We appreciate them so much!

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Menu

The Tropical Smoothie Cafe Smoothie menu offers a wide variety of ingredients like strawberries, mangos, pineapples, and bananas, just to name a few. All smoothies are made with only fresh vegetables and fruits. They also offer many flatbreads, wraps, sandwiches, and quesadilla options.

My smoothie and quesadilla were both amazing! The service was great, fast, and friendly. My food was also served hot and very fresh! I will for sure be back! - Whitney Jewell

Today was my very first time trying this place and it was AMAZING!! I had the Bahama Mama Smoothie and the Jerk Chicken Wrap and they both were to die for. Also, the customer service was fantastic! All the employees were super nice and answered any and all questions that I had and trust me I’m always full of questions when trying something new!! I was very impressed and will most definitely be back SOON!!! - Pennie Urbina

Tropical Smoothie Opens 2nd Location in Owensboro

The day has arrived. On Tuesday, June 28th, 2022 Tropical Smoothie Cafe will open its new location. It's conveniently located off HWY 54 in the Gateway Commons area. The new restaurant will offer the same food you enjoy from their Frederica Street location. They have some fun things planned for tomorrow to celebrate the grand opening. They're also hiring if you're looking for a job or want to make a job change.

Amazing and efficient with lunch hour rush. The food was amazing and the smoothies were delicious! Two thumbs up! Highly recommend giving them a try! - Ryan Fulkerson

Thank you for supporting the community, and best of luck with your new location! We appreciated the lunch delivery today.