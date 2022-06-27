Massive Bacon Recall in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

Over 185,000 pounds of ready-to-eat bacon is being recalled in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky due to "extraneous materials".

Who doesn't enjoy a few strips of crispy bacon? Just thinking about that delicious treat makes me hungry. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that approximately 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon products are currently being recalled.

What is the Bacon Recall?

Be careful biting into a piece of bacon, you could be biting into something a little harder and more unhealthy than the fatty strip of deliciousness...metal!

Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. recently recalled over 185,000 pounds of their bacon products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal. These products have been shipped nationwide in states including Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky.

What to Look Out For

According to the USDA, products that are included in this recall were produced on various dates between Feb. 21, 2022 to Feb. 23, 2022 and March 3, 2022 to March 5, 2022.

<p>The following product is subject to recall [<a href="https://www.fsis.usda.gov/sites/default/files/food_label_pdf/2022-05/Recall-017-2022-Label-Pictures-Sioux-Center_3.pdf">view labels</a>]: </p><ul><li>5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12002 with lot codes 2054, 2062 and 2063.</li><li>5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12003 with lot codes 2063 and 2064.</li><li>5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING APPLEWOOD SMOKED” SKU 43200 12296 with lot codes 2053 and 2062.</li><li>5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12663 with lot code 2064.</li><li>5-lb. packages containing “MEMBER’S MARK FULLY COOKED BACON CRUMBLES” SKU 78742240923 with “BEST IF USED BY” date of “2022-11-18.”</li></ul>[/pullquotes]

The USDA also says that some of the ready-to-eat bacon products may also have been used to produce other products. As of the time of this writing, the USDA reports that there have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

Consumers should check back frequently as additional products could be added. You can keep tabs and learn more about this recall by clicking here.

What If You Have Any Recalled Bacon Products?

If you discover that you have any of these bacon products at home, you are asked to either throw away the item(s) or return them to the location where you purchased the product(s). If you have additional questions, you can also contact the following:

Smithfield Consumer Affairs hotline at 1-844-342-2596

Call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

E-mail MPHotline@usda.gov.

