Posey County Sheriff's Deputy, and St. Louis Cardinals fan, Brian Hicks had the chance to experience a once-in-a-lifetime moment on Saturday. He had the opportunity to step out onto the field at Busch Stadium in St. Louis and throw out the ceremonial first pitch before his team took on their longtime rivals, the Chicago Cubs.

Hicks is still on the road to recovery after being shot in the line of duty nearly a year ago. He was responding to a check welfare call at the residence of former New Harmony Town Marshall, Paul Wiltshire when the 70-year-old opened fire, striking Hicks in the head. In addition to suffering the life-threatening injury, Deputy Hicks developed Aphasia which affects his ability to communicate. Nearly a year later, he continues to undergo rehab while Wiltshire passed away due to complications from COVID back in late December.

Deputy Brian Hicks Honored at Busch Stadium

Back to Saturday. As has become customary for baseball games in all leagues across the country for decades, an individual is given the opportunity to throw out the first pitch before the two teams take the field. Deputy Hicks was that individual on Saturday. After being introduced by the stadium's announcer, Brian walked toward the mound, stopping about halfway between there and home plate. After taking a breath, and I'm sure taking in the moment, Hicks delivered a pitch to catcher Iván Herrera who was waiting behind home plate. Take a look.

In addition to the thrill of throwing out the first pitch, Brian got to watch his team beat the Cubs by a score of 5-3.

[Sources: Jeff Melissa Bassemier on Facebook / 14 News]