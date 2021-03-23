New Restaurant Coming to the Downtown Evansville Main Street Walkway
Downtown Evansville is constantly growing, and it's been really cool the last few years to watch our downtown area really grow and begin to flourish. We have several delicious restaurants downtown, from Comfort, to Entwined, to Backstage, to Angelos, Gangnam, and more there's a ton of delicious options downtown, and these are just some of the options you'll find on the Main Street Walkway. And for the lunch crowd right aroudn the walkway there's places like Lics, Milanos, Major Munch, and Jimmy Johns. Now we can add a new place to the list!
On the corner of the Main Street Walkway and 2nd Street there used to be Salad World, but unfortunately they closed a while ago. Now coming to that location is a new restaurant, CALLE. Here's what Evansville 411 says about the new restaurant:
#EvansvilleDevelopment: A new restaurant is coming to downtown Evansville and Main Street.CALLE
Baja Street Fare is slated to move into the Old Bitterman Building at 200 Main Street.The project is being developed by the owner ofCOMFORT by the Cross-Eyed Cricket
.Stay tuned for more information on this new project!