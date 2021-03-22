We very much believe in the slogan, "Don't shop. Adopt!" Melissa & I are both moms to rescued animals. She has her two pitbull pups, Wrigley and George and I have my Maine Coon mix, Jupiter Jack. There's no doubt that rescued animals have a way of wiggling into your heart and making your forget who rescued who.

That's why we've teamed up with our rescue friends in Posey County, Indiana. Each week we share an adoptable dog from PC Pound Puppies and an adoptable feline friend from Posey Humane Society as well as details on how you can make them a forever part of your home. Let me introduce you to your next best friend.

PC Pound Puppies

Meet Chevy Chase

Chevy Chase is a young guy at just a year or two old and he weighs in at 55 pounds. Here's what PC Pound Puppies have to say about Chevy Chase:

He’s friendly and playful. He would be a great playmate for another active dog. He could not wait to play when introduced to a dog in the play yard.

The PC Pound Puppies adoption fee is $150 which goes to cover a portion of the vetting costs. If you're interested in adding this pup to your family, you can fill out an adoption application here. The adoption process does require a completed application as well as an interview. See more adoptable dogs from PC Pound Puppies here and be sure to follow them on Facebook for the latest news and upcoming events.

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the weekly PC Pound Puppies adoption events on Sundays at the Pet Food Center on First Avenue in Evansville have been cancelled for the foreseeable future. You can get in touch with PC Pound Puppies by email at pcpoundpuppies1@gmail.com or by phone at 812-483-4341. They do respond to inquiries and adoption applications at the earliest opportunity, but please remember to be be patient as they are volunteers who all work full-time jobs. They always do their best to return messages and schedule adoption interviews within a couple of days of receiving your application. Again, you can submit an application here.

Posey Humane Society

Meet Handsome

This week's adoptable kitty is definitely a beautiful little soul - even if he doesn't look like much right now. Our friends at Posey Humane Society have described Handsome as "the most loving, sweetest cat….EVER!" It turns out he miraculously found his way to the home of PHS Director, Tina Parker. It was a cold dreary night and Handsome was cold, he was starving and malnourished and he was sick. This sweet guy had a double ear infection, mange and ringworm.

After weeks of care from the wonderful people at Posey Humane Society, Handsome is now ready to be adopted to his forever home - the kind of home where he can be the center of someone's universe, who will shower him with the love and attention he deserves and demands (He's a lover!) Handsome's adoption fee has been paid so he will be able to go to his new forever home with a care package to help him get settled in. If you have room in your heart and your home to give Handsome the life she deserves, please apply online here with the Posey Humane Society.

Posey Humane Society has plenty of other kitties as well as lots of dogs, both young and old. Their adoption fees are $30 for cats, $50 for kittens up to 6 months old, $100 for dogs and $150 for puppies under 6 months old. The adoption fees include their microchip, spay or neuter, heartworm test and getting the animal up to date on vaccines. If you're interested in meeting this week's adoptable cat or any of the other wonderful and deserving animals in the care of Posey Humane Society, you can visit them on Facebook or by visiting their official website, PoseyHumane.org

