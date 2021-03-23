Indiana Department of Revenue Extends 2021 Tax Filing Deadline

Tax season is here but unlike years past, the IRS wasn't accepting tax filings before February 12, 2021. Since there were changes made to the tax laws that took place in December, Internal Revenue Service needed the additional time to make changes to their systems and allow them time to run additional tests on those systems before they began accepting 2020 tax returns.

The IRS advises,

To speed refunds during the pandemic, the IRS urges taxpayers to file electronically with direct deposit as soon as they have the information they need. People can begin filing their tax returns immediately with tax software companies, including IRS Free File partners.

Since the IRS did not begin accepting returns until February, they have decided to extend the tax filing deadline from the traditional date of April 15th. This year the deadline to file your 2020 tax return has been extended to May 17th.

Get our free mobile app

To coincide with the deadline changes put into place by the Internal Revenue Service, Indiana Governor, Eric Holcomb has announced that the Indiana Department of Revenue has also extended their filing deadline to match that of the IRS. All individual tax returns and payments due are now to be filed and paid on or before May 17, 2021. The Indiana Department of Revenue says there are no changes to any other tax return filings or payment due dates.

If you're not able to file your 2020 taxes by the May 17th deadline, the Indiana Department of Revenue says you may file an extension, according to the press release.

Individuals who are not able to file by the May 17, 2021, deadline can file an extension directly with DOR or with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If the IRS extension is granted, the Indiana extension is automatically granted. A timely filed extension moves the federal tax filing deadline to Oct. 15, 2021, and the Indiana filing deadline to Nov. 15, 2021.

If you need additional information regarding your Indiana state taxes, you can visit dor.in.gov.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [