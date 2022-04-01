The Internal Revenue Service reported that they have more than $50 million of refunds that have yet to be claimed by Illinois taxpayers.

55,767 Illinois taxpayers who did not file taxes in 2018 in Illinois are running out of time to do so. The IRS announced that they have $55 million available for Illinois taxpayers that did not file in 2018. I didn't even think you could file after a year let alone 5 years but you can. According to wantv.com,

Under law, most taxpayers have a three-year window of opportunity for claiming a refund. “The window for 2018 closes on April 18, 2022,” Devine said. “If no return is filed to claim a refund, the money becomes property of the U.S. Treasury.”

April 18 is also the last day that you can file your 2021 taxes unless you have filled out extension paperwork. If you are part of those 55,000 people who have not filed your 2018 taxes time is running out to get your hands on your refund, which is a least $840 or more. However, if you owe the IRS, unpaid child support, and past-due student loans those must be paid first before you receive your refund.

All you have to do to start the process and get more information is log on to IRS.gov.

