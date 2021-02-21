Indiana Dept Of Revenue Warn Tax Pros Of Scam Impersonating IRS

It seems like when it comes to tax season, there is always someone trying to run the next big scam and 2021 is no different. The Indiana Department of Revenue say the Internal Revenue Service has warned of an email scam targeted at tax professionals.

The Indiana Department of Revenue says the scammers use email to impersonate the Internal Revenue Service in an attempt to obtain and steal EFINs (Electronic Filing Identification Numbers). According to the press release from IN DOR, the IRS says the scam email reads,

"In order to help protect both you and your clients from unauthorized/fraudulent activities, the IRS requires that you verify all authorized e-file originators prior to transmitting returns through our system. That means we need your EFIN (e-file identification number) verification and Driver's license before you e-file. Please have a current PDF copy or image of your EFIN acceptance letter (5880C Letter dated within the last 12 months) or a copy of your IRS EFIN Application Summary, found at your e-Services account at IRS.gov, and Front and Back of Driver's License emailed in order to complete the verification process. Email: (fake email address) If your EFIN is not verified by our system, your ability to e-file will be disabled until you provide documentation showing your credentials are in good standing to e-file with the IRS. © 2021 EFILE. All rights reserved. Trademarks 2800 E. Commerce Center Place, Tucson, AZ 85706"

In the event that you receive an email like this, the Internal Revenue Service urges you to save the email as a file and then send that file as an attachment to phishing@irs.gov. They also say you should report the scam by notifying the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. You can do so at tigta.gov.

