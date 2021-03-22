If you enjoy the paranormal or creepier side of things, this vendor-style paranormal celebration may be right up your alley. August 14th will be the Hannah House Paranormal Day Celebration, but before I get to what you can expect at the Paranormal Day Celebration, I think it's important to talk about the location, the Hannah House.

The Hannah House is located in Indianapolis, Indiana, it is a mansion built in 1858 that's said to be extremely haunted. It was once a part of the underground railroad and helped slaves escape north to Canada before the civil war. According to IndianaHauntedHouses.com tragedy struck when a group of traveling slaves were killed in the house when an oil lamp fell over and ignited a fire. It's said their spirits are still in the house.

Now there's a Paranormal Day Celebration coming to the Hannah House that will have several paranormal vendors. According to the event page on Facebook here's what you can expect at this event:

This is a gathering of Paranormal Vendors and many many more. Free to set up, free to attend and open to the public of all ages. Come out and meet Paranormal Teams, Investigators, psychics, Tarot Readers, Authors, Filmmakers, Television personalities and much more. There will be food trucks on the property to provide food and Beverage at great prices throughout the day as well. ~ Vendor set up at 8am

~ Spots on the property are first come, first serve.

~ Gates open to the public at 10am

~ The event concludes at 6pm.

~ There will be tours of the house starting at noon. $8 per person and kids 12 and under are free

The event takes place on August 14th from 10A-6P, if you're interested be sure to follow along on the event Facebook page so you don't miss any info that comes out.

Want to know a bit more about the house itself? This doc shares the legends of Hannah House:

