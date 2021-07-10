New Pigeon Forge Attraction Lets You “Fly” Across America

Pigeon Forge's newest attraction opened today and it looks pretty cool.

The Smoky Mountains is a great place for vacationing. There's so much to see and do there. Between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, there are countless attractions that are fun for everyone in the entire family. Now you can add one more attraction to your bucket list when you visit the Smoky Mountains.

In 2019, The Island in Pigeon Forge announced plans to open up a new all-immersive experience where you get to "fly" across the United States. After nearly two years of waiting, the opening of the ride, SkyFly: Soar America, has finally opened. From what I have seen of this ride, it looks pretty awesome.

So what exactly is SkyFly? According to the website, here's what you can expect from this new Pigeon Forge attraction:

SkyFly: Soar America utilizes a state-of-the-art ride system to give you the feeling of flight. You will hang suspended, feet dangling, before a 40-foot spherical screen while our film whisks you away on an exhilarating 6-minute journey across the United States. Special effects, including wind, mist, and scents, combine with the ride’s motion to create an unforgettable experience.

This might be the closest we will get to actually being able to fly. I mean who wouldn't love to be able to fly? It sounds really fun! Hearing about what you can expect from this ride is one thing, but seeing it is another. You can take a look at this sneak peek of SkyFly: Soar America in the video below:

