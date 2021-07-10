Evansville Parks Department Announces Return of Park-N-Rec Events

Summer may be half over, but there's still plenty of time to get outside and enjoy some family fun.

Trying to keep the kids entertained when school is out can be tough, especially younger ones. Sure, they could just watch TV all day, goof around on the computer or tablet, or play video games, but they need to get out of the house every once in a while and do something that requires physical movement. But, trying to find something that allows for that and won't cost a ton of money can be tough. Fortunately, the Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation has a solution.

Earlier this week, the Department announced they are bringing back their Park-N-Rec program for the remainder of the summer after a successful debut last fall.

The program will happen every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon from 1:00 until 3:00 PM (weather permitting, I assume) at a different city park each time. In addition to the playgrounds and open space each park already provides, the Department will have representatives on hand with other activities including yard games, dancing, arts and crafts, sports games, and more.

Where You Can Find It

The program will take place at these parks on the following days:

July 13 - Bellemeade Park

- Bellemeade Park July 15 - Akin Park

- Akin Park July 20 - Wesselman Park

- Wesselman Park July 22 - Tepe Park

- Tepe Park July 27 - Howell Park

- Howell Park July 29 - Fulton Park

- Fulton Park August 3 - Lorraine Park

- Lorraine Park August 5 - Garvin Park

In addition to those dates, the program will also be available at these locations. Note the times for each are different than the 1:00 to 3:00 PM time frame for the parks.

July 23 - North Main St, Old Burger King Lot, 12:00-2:00 PM

- North Main St, Old Burger King Lot, 12:00-2:00 PM July 30 - Bellemeade Park, 12:00-2:00 PM

- Bellemeade Park, 12:00-2:00 PM August 6 - North Main St, Old Burger King Lot, 12:00-2:00 PM

- North Main St, Old Burger King Lot, 12:00-2:00 PM August 7 - CK Newsome Center, 9:00am-3:00 PM

[Source: Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation Press Release]