How To Make Pasta Chips In Your Air Fryer [VIDEO]

Two things made me incredibly happy during the pandemic, one was TikTok and the other was my air fryer. If you are thinking that it doesn't take much to please me, you would be right. Even though I've been accused of being hard to please by all of my husbands, both radio and real. Imagine how extremely mindblown happy I felt when TikTok chef, @feelgoodfoodie, made another of my favorite things in an air-fryer.

It's funny because, during a recent conversation with my granddaughter, we were talking about the treats she will bring me in the nursing home. (It's a funny game we've always played with the older members of the family. I know, we are weird. No wonder we all have issues and need therapy.) She said that she would bring me lemons, Reece's cups, and chips. I was like, Chips?!? She told me that I really liked chips, which was surprising to me. I rarely ever eat them. But apparently, I do because this TikTok recipe for Pasta Chips in the air-fryer, made my day.

Get our free mobile app

Here's what you do.

Boil your pasta just like you normally do. BTW, use bigger, thicker pasta, not spaghetti, macaroni, or fettuccini. After your pasta is cooked, mix in olive oil, salt, pepper, and parmesan, or whatever cheese or seasoning you like. Then put the cooked pasta in a foil-lined air fryer for 10 minutes at 400 degrees. You can eat them alone or serve them with your favorite dip.

Take a look at her TikTok video that has been viewed almost 23 million times. I guess I'm not the only one who wants chips brought to them in the nursing home.

@feelgoodfoodie#pastachips are my new favorite chips! They’re so good and make the best appetizer! #pastatiktok #summertime♬ Music Food (Director Cut Mix) - Chad

She tried it again using salt and vinegar and this time with bowtie pasta.

Since we are really feeling goodie (get it LOL) about her healthy-ish cooking tips, why not make a cheese wrap to go with your pasta chips.

KEEP READING: 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now

The Definitive Evansville Area Food Truck Guide We are very lucky to have such a wide variety of food trucks serving the Evansville area. This list contains the majority of the food trucks and their menus.