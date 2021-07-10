Who doesn't love a good deal, while helping homeless animals at the same time? You can have the best of both worlds at a new thrift store in town. The store is called Petunia's Resale for Rescue, and they are a non-profit thrift store that will partner with different local rescues. Here's what Petunia's Resale for Rescue Facebook page said about the new store on Evansville's north side:

Now open!! Welcome to Petunia’s Resale for Rescue! Our 4800 square foot thrift store features affordable all season family fashion,shoes, handbags,jewelry and home décor all in a newly remodeled clean and organized environment. We are partnering with local rescue agencies and we have adoptable petsright here on our premises! We have always been passionate about animal rescue and we are so grateful to open this store that funds our rescue mission using the items you have requested we donate from our flagship store Camilla’s Closet. Our convenient location is in Northbrook Plaza next to Schnucks across from Ivy Tech. Hours Monday - Saturday 10-6 3800 N. First Avenue Evansville 812.303.8004 www.PetuniasResale.com Our Mission Statement Petunias’s Rescue will be a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization dedicated to alleviating the suffering of abused and abandoned animals in our local area. The funds that will be procured from our thrift store will be used to aid homeless dogs and cats along with other animals while they await their new forever home. We will also provide supportive services to pet owners and pets in times of extreme hardship, with the goal of keeping the human-animal bond intact. We will support pet-assisted therapy; humane education and spay-neuter surgeries and clinics.

Get our free mobile app

I LOVE this concept! When it comes to animals, local rescues hold a special place in my heart. Thanks to local rescues, I have my two dogs Wrigley, and George. Wrigley was rescued by Another Chance for Animals where I adopted her, and George was rescued by It Takes a Village. So I'm very thankful to local rescues for the work they do in our community. Plus while we all know, Kat Mykals is the QUEEN of thrifty finds, I do enjoy thrift stores, and love a good deal (I wish I was as good at finding deals as Kat is though, maybe she can teach us her ways?). Either way, this sounds like a win/win. It's a great way for items that would otherwise be taking up space in someone's home to go onto a new life and help local rescues at the same time, and it's a good way to score a good deal for a good cause. I can't wait to stop in.

Be sure to follow along with Petunia's Resale for Rescue on Facebook so you can stay up to date with all they have going on.

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies