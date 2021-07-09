Stoll’s Country Inn in Evansville Has Closed

A long-time buffet in Evansville has recently closed its doors.

If you have ever driven north on Highway 41 in Evansville, right before you get to the intersection of 41 and Interstate 64, you may have visited a restaurant called Stoll's Country Inn. This place has been one of my family's favorite restaurants in the area for years. Why? Because it's an Amish buffet.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are all amazing there. It's very rare to stop in and only get one plate. If you do that, you're not doing it right. You definitely never leave hungry. In fact, we were just talking about stopping in for lunch the other day. Looking back now, I wish that we would have because it appears it would have been our last chance to enjoy that delicious Amish cooking.

According to Evansville 411 News, there are signs placed on the front doors of Stoll's Country Inn stating that the restaurant is closed and for sale. As of now, there has been no statement made as to why the restaurant has closed. It certainly caught me by surprise when I read the post today. The food is always good and every time I go there they seemed to be fairly busy.

First Black Buggy in Evansville closed down, now Stoll's has closed. The homestyle buffet options in Evansville were already slim, now they're even slimmer. Hopefully whoever decides to buy the place can bring in something that will give us similar options and equally as good of food.

