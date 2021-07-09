Animal Encounter Coming to Evansville Libraries July 17th

If you've got a kiddo who loves animals, this is definitely an event you won't want to miss. Animal Tales is coming to a few Evansville Vanderburg Public Libraries on July 17th. They say Animal Tales isn't just a sit and lecture event, kids get the chance to learn about unique animals and get up close and personal with them. Judging by the Animal Tales promo video talking about what they have to offer you'll see everything from the cute and cuddly to the creepy and crawly, to the slithery.

Animal Tales is a free event for the public to enjoy. EVPL also said on Facebook that this event will be a sensory-friendly event. Animal Tales will be taking place on July 17th at three different Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library locations here are the times and locations:

EVPL Red Bank at 10:00 AM

EVPL McCollough at 2:30 PM

EVPL North Park at 6:00 PM

Per Animal Tale's website AnimalEdZoocation.com, here's what you can expect from an Animal Tales show:

We provide professional live animal educational programs through highly skilled and experienced presenters. Animal Tales doesn’t simply lecture, but involves the crowd to help facilitate a memorable learning experience. Be prepared to get up close and personal with unique animals like you’ve never seen!

For all of the information, you can check out the EVPL Animal Tales Event Page on Facebook to stay up to date with everything coming up with the shows. The shows are free to enjoy, but potentially due to room capacity, EVPL recommends you register for the event you want to enjoy through their website.

