Evansville Brewery Hosting Beer Yoga Class July 19th

We've all joked about the only exercise we do is 12-ounce curls referring of course to lifting a can or bottle of beer to our mouths over and over until we've finished. It's one of my favorite exercises to do, frankly. In all seriousness, drinking beer while exercising is typically something you don't do. Usually, exercise is needed because you drink beer. However, one downtown Evansville brewery is putting the two together with the return of their Beer Yoga class.

The Haynie's Corner Brewing Company announced on their Facebook page on Thursday they are bringing back their popular Beer Yoga class on Monday (July 19th, 2021). The one-hour class begins at 6:30 p.m. in their taproom at 56 Adams Avenue, next to the Alhambra Theater in downtown Evansville.

The class costs $15 and you must be 21 or over to participate (there is beer drinking involved after all). That entry fee includes the class and one beer of your choice to enjoy. Due to the limited amount of space available, the brewery is limiting the class to only 15 people, so if you're interested, get your tickets now.

What exactly takes place during a beer yoga class? Great question, I've never taken one myself. Fortunately, this isn't the first time Haynie's Corner Brewing Company has offered the class. They offered it virtually last August during a Facebook Live event, and the video is still available to watch on their Facebook page. While I didn't watch the whole thing, I jumped around a bit to see how the instructor, Brooke Armbrüster, incorporated her pint of barley and hops into the class. Often times she used it almost like a weight, holding onto it in one hand or the other, then taking a sip in between poses. Take a look:

Monday's class is open to all skill levels however, in the event information, Haynie's Corner Brewing Company does say Brooke (the same instructor in the video above) will offer modifications for beginners, but "if you've never, ever done yoga (even one off of YouTube), trying it for the first time with a beer in your hand might not be the best idea." That doesn't mean you shouldn't, it just means you may not enjoy it that much.

For more on Monday's class, check out the event notification on the Haynie's Corner Brewing Company Facebook page.

