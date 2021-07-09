Mosquito Problem? Try This Easy DIY Beer Mosquito Repellent

Is it just me or does it feel like the mosquitoes are out bad this year? I can't walk my dog in the backyard without being bit a billion times by those little boogers.

As I sit here typing this out, I am fighting the urge to scratch said mosquito bites. We all know how irritating and annoying they can be. Who really sprays Off on them every time they go outside? Especially if it's just for five minutes?

Maybe you have tried citronella candles while sitting on your patio. That helps for sure. Perhaps you have lemongrass or peppermint plants in your yard to help keep the mosquitoes away. Somehow it seems that they are all only so effective. It's always good to have another way to keep the mosquitoes away from you while you're hanging out in your yard. A few friends of mine on Facebook shared a post about a cheap and easy DIY mosquito repellent. It’s not harmful to children, your pets, or your plants. And according to them, it really works.

Here's the interesting thing: one of the main ingredients is BEER! Now I know, it's a shame to waste a beer like that, but if it helps get those skeeters away, it's a necessary evil.

So, according to the post on Facebook, you will need three ingredients:

One large bottle of blue mouthwash 3 cups of Epsom salt 3 stale cans of beer

Simple enough, right? Here is how the post says you should make the repellent:

Open up your three cans of beer and leave them on the counter overnight so they will get flat.

The next day, mix the bottle of mouthwash, Epsom salt, and beer together in a large pitcher.

Walmart.com

Spray the mixture around your lawn and patio to get rid of mosquitoes.

I have tried this DIY repellant in the past and it seemed to have work for my yard, so I figured now would be a good time to share this again with you to remind you how to make it. You might have most of the ingredients at home already, so it should be a cheap DIY project.

Best Backyard Games To Play This Summer You can entertain your friends and family this summer by adding these games to your next backyard get together.

Products You Need For Your Wet Dog Letting your dog outside when it's rainy can be a hassle because you have to dry them off when they come back inside to avoid them getting everything muddy and wet in your house.

SEE: 11 Routine Tasks That Makes the Calmest Person Nervous