New Lucky Charms Will Magically Turn Your Milk Green!

A new limited-edition Lucky Charms cereal will literally make your milk "magically delicious".

I know it's January and we haven't even gotten past Valentine's Day yet, but it's never too early to discuss something cool coming out for St. Patrick's Day. Heck, just the other day I was out shopping and saw that one store already has Easter stuff out. That's just the way of the world now. We're always trying to stay ahead of the game nowadays. So consider this a head's up on a product you might want to get for your kids or maybe even yourself.

Lucky Charms has announced a new limited-edition cereal. It features the original Lucky Charms cereal, however the marshmallows feature a pot of gold, a gold coin, and special clover charms. What's so special about these clover charms? These clovers are magic. They will turn your milk green! You'll be able to buy them in original and chocolate cereal.

General Mills

Lucky Charms have been a "magically delicious" cereal for about 57 years, how in the world did it take them this long to come up with an idea as genius as this?! I guess it's good to know that even after all these years, that little Leprechaun still has a few tricks up his sleeve.

Now, I know some people might be creeped out by green milk, but I don't think anything will change about the taste of the milk. Remember when they made green ketchup? It tasted just like ketchup but it was green. I loved it...which reminds me, can we bring that back soon?

The new limited-edition Lucky Charms with Magic Clovers will be out before St. Patrick's Day, so you can celebrate with breakfast. They are set to hit stores sometime in February and will only be available until supplies run out.