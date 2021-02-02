Dine Out for Easterseals February 9th

Before the pandemic, the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center would partner with an area restaurant to host a monthly Dine Out for Easterseals giveback giving you the chance to not only help them continue to provide services to children and adults with disabilities, but also enjoy a delicious meal and support a great local restaurant. As the pandemic started to creep its way into the Tri-State, restaurants were forced to limit the number of people allowed in their dining room, or temporarily close them altogether and switch to carryout orders only for the health and safety of their employees, as well as the general public. The move resulted in a hit to their bottom line, making it difficult for them to participate in the fundraising efforts of non-profits in the area. While it seems we'll still be dealing with the pandemic for a while, some restaurants are starting to see things turn around in terms of their profits, allowing them to once again get involved with fundraisers.

One of those restaurants is Texas Roadhouse on Eagle Crest Boulevard on Evansville's east side.

All day Tuesday, February 9th (2021), they'll host the next Dine Out and graciously donate 10% of your bill to the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center when you show them the coupon below. You can also print a copy of the coupon here.

Easterseals will use the money raised to help continue providing therapeutic services to children and adults with disabilities.

Easterseals Rehabilitation Center / Kelly Spalding

