BBB Warns Against Sharing COVID-19 Vaccine Card on Social Media

I have a lot of friends that are getting their COVID-19 vaccine, and they are super proud to share it their vaccination record card. But like anything that is shared on social media, your information could be compromised. The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about this, and to stay safe on social media.

You might be thinking that a simple pic of your vaccination card couldn't give scammers enough information to do harm. Sometimes, they only need your name and date of birth. I've seen plenty of my friends share theirs, and I can see their information as plain as day. The record also shows where you received the vaccine, so now the scammer could guess what city you live in. If your social media settings are extremely private, you have less to worry about.

The Better Business Bureau advises to simply share your 'I got Vaccinated' sticker, or use a profile frame to tell the world you've gotten the shot.

My nurse friend, Krystal, shows off her vaccine sticker, without giving too much information.

Share your vaccine sticker or use a profile frame instead: If you want to post about your vaccine, there are safer ways to do it.

If you want to post about your vaccine, there are safer ways to do it. Review your security settings: Check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom. If you only want friends and family to see your posts, be sure that’s how your privacy settings are configured.

Check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom. If you only want friends and family to see your posts, be sure that’s how your privacy settings are configured. Be wary of answering popular social media prompts: Sharing your vaccine photo is just the latest social trend. Think twice before participating in other viral personal posts, such as listing all the cars you’ve owned (including makes/model years), favorite songs, and top 10 TV shows. Some of these “favorite things” are commonly used passwords or security questions.

In the UK, scammers are selling fake vaccination cards, so you can show them, whether you have actually been vaccinated or not.

