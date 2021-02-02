Just in time for the Valentine's Day, Bert Wheat, of The Diamond Galleria has given the tri-state a dazzling place to take a romantic photo.



The huge diamond, named The Colossal Carat, sits on the lawn right in front of The Diamond Galleria, on Burkhart Ave. I had heard that Bert was working on something big, but I had no idea he was doing this. It doesn't surprise me though; Bert’s sparkling personality is larger than life. He has so much love in his heart for Evansville and the tri-state, it's like he just gave us all an engagement ring!

Any time that a business or group makes a photo opportunity like this, it just puts a smile on our faces. There are several places to take photos in downtown Evansville too.

The tri-state is a a wonderful and beautiful place to live and love. The Colossal Carat lighted engagement ring proves it. Go visit the Diamond Galleria and take your love photos inside the ring. Be sure to send them to us in the app so we can feature them right here! I can’t wait to see all of the pics! Thank you, Bert.

